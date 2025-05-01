The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,122,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $46,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NYSE NXE opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 2.02. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

