iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.