Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 740 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crown were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 16,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Crown by 121.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 941,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Crown by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Crown Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCK opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

