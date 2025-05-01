Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

