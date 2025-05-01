Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $129.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

