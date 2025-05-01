Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,044 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FNDF opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.