Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 128.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares during the period. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,022,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,348,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $122,303.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,562,649. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $171.00 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average is $145.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

