Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 7,778 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,131,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $52,381,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $38,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exponent by 63.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Exponent by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after buying an additional 85,395 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $73.83 and a one year high of $115.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

