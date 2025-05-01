The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,534 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $44,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,095,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 150,535 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

NYSE:ES opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

