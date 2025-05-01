Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,538 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $63.21.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

