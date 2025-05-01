The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 68,103 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.72% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $47,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,039,000 after acquiring an additional 304,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after buying an additional 747,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,922,000 after buying an additional 130,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FR opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

