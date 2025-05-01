The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 10,258 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $55,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

INTC stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.