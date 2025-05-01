Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.20% of WD-40 worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in WD-40 by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $228.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.97%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

