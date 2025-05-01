Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in PPL by 8,266.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,518,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $228,509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,758,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,412 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,532,000 after buying an additional 3,380,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 90.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

