Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,216,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,327,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $89,221,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,304.25.

MTD stock opened at $1,069.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,146.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,238.73. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

