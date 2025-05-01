Quarry LP Sells 2,002 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Quarry LP cut its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in TPG were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,438,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TPG by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,065,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TPG by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,921,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TPG by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,253,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,584,000 after buying an additional 683,572 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,105,000 after buying an additional 169,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -481.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

