Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 171.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after purchasing an additional 529,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $9,949,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

NYSE:STE opened at $224.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.91.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

