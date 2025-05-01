Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $270,989,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $160,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,873,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,966,000 after buying an additional 523,296 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.56.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,045 shares of company stock worth $227,997. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

