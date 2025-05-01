XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in XPO by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 798,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,667,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $106.17 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

