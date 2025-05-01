Quarry LP Invests $79,000 in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Price Performance

TSE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.37). Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

