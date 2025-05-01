Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $129.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day moving average is $128.16. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

