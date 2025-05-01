Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,982 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,571 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $299,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after buying an additional 3,203,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,043 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $503,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,763 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

