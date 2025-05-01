Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New $887,000 Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.53.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
