Quarry LP Takes $79,000 Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 54.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,051 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,460.06. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $186,009.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,479,420 shares in the company, valued at $37,806,304.80. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,123. 70.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

