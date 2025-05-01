Aquatic Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 168.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,839 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,106,000 after buying an additional 1,059,449 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,501,000 after buying an additional 4,689,461 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 8,896,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,567,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,429,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,407,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 159,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

