Quarry LP Acquires 2,312 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 468.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 512,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,435,000 after buying an additional 225,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 681,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,525,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 226,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 86,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.37%.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

