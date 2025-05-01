Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $68,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,506,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $627.47 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.53.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

