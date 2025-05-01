Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires Shares of 296 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 0.4 %

Nordson stock opened at $189.57 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

