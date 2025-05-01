Comerica Bank Acquires 17,013 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.29% of Regal Rexnord worth $29,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $105.93 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

