Comerica Bank Sells 12,805 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $25,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,420. The trade was a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,706. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

