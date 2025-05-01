Comerica Bank Has $23.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 567,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

