Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $31,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

MMC stock opened at $225.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.72 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.