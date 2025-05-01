Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hut 8 to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter.

Hut 8 Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of HUT stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

