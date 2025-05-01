B. Riley Forecasts MARA’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for MARA in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MARA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MARA’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MARA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. MARA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MARA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MARA by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

