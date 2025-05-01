GrowGeneration (GRWG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

GRWG stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $69.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at GrowGeneration

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert purchased 82,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,340.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,728,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,941.18. This represents a 5.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Salaman purchased 85,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $103,412.65. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,639,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,568.73. The trade was a 5.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

About GrowGeneration

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GrowGeneration stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG Free Report ) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of GrowGeneration worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

