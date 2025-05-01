National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:BOS Q1 Earnings

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BOS opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.23. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$3.34 and a 52 week high of C$6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

