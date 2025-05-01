CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Short Interest Down 24.7% in April

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCSC Technology International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CCSC Technology International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of CCSC Technology International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CCSC Technology International alerts:

CCSC Technology International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CCTG stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. CCSC Technology International has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.