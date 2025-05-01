Aurora Innovation (AUR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Aurora Innovation to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.0 %
Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot for Defensive Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.