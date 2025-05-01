Aurora Innovation (AUR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Aurora Innovation to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.0 %

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

