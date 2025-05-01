HCI Group (HCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $214.89 million for the quarter.
HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HCI Group Price Performance
Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $146.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. HCI Group has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $151.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.12.
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
