Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after acquiring an additional 108,883 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,414,000 after purchasing an additional 228,825 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,260. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,694 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

