Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Short Interest Down 26.3% in April

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,500 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Captivision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAPT opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Captivision has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

About Captivision

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

