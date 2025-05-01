Atb Cap Markets Has Bullish Outlook for TSE:KEC Q1 Earnings

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$14.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$634.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.90. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.48.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.