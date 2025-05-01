Q1 EPS Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,697 shares of company stock worth $1,558,052. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,999,000 after buying an additional 386,618 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,168,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,294,000 after buying an additional 105,086 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,132,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after buying an additional 172,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,446,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,386,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

