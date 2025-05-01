Sapiens International (SPNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sapiens International to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter. Sapiens International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.89 million. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPNS opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Sapiens International has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPNS. Barclays cut their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

