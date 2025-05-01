Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $74,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

DT opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

