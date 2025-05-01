Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $481.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $142,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 856,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,187.44. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 6,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $46,074.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,232.98. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,391 shares of company stock worth $204,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

