Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,725,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659,519 shares during the period. Recursion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.7% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 1.98% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $52,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 371,886 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

