Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,398,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,458 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.69% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $62,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

