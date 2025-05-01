ArborFi Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 97,985 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

