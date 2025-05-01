28,531 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by ArborFi Advisors LLC

ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after buying an additional 195,205 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,762,000 after buying an additional 1,436,691 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,515,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,467,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,451,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,263,000 after acquiring an additional 81,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

